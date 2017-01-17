The January 21st Women’s March on Washington is shaping up to be an historic event that may outshine, or at least out-crowd, the inauguration of Trump on January 20. Organizers report that over 600 sister marches are happening not only in the U.S., but internationally in places as far reaching as Singapore, Milawi, Sweden, Japan and Iceland. At least eight Women’s March on Washington events are planned to happen in California. Locations include Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland, San Jose, San Diego, San Francisco, Sonoma County, and San Luis Obispo.

Women’s March SLO will meet at 10 A.M. at Mitchell Park on January 21. All people who stand for human rights, civil liberties, and diversity are invited to attend. The walking route will be just under one mile. Attendees are welcome to bring positive signage and water for drinking. This is a family event, so an emphasis on fun and positivity is encouraged. To kick off Women’s March SLO, Civil Rights Activist and Employment Lawyer Erica Flores Baltodano, Esq., and event organizers Dawn Addis and Jen Ford will speak.

Dawn Addis, one of the organizers of Women’s March SLO, is passionate about making sure all people have a platform to make their voices heard. Information Press had the opportunity ask Dawn a few questions about the event and her part in it.

What inspired you to help organize this march – have you participated in a lot of political activism before this?

The current tenor of division I see in our communities and in the media inspired me to do this. Seeing what children are going through, what our unrepresented communities, our LGBQTIA communities are going through. People are worried about their place, if they’re welcome. The opportunity to bring people together in a non-partisan, non-political way was appealing.

What has the response been like so far?

Amazing, like wild fire. At first I thought I’d be lucky if 50 or 60 people came to join me. From the response on Facebook and people I’ve talked to, it looks like we’ll have close to 2,000 people attending. Men and women will be coming from Solvang, Santa Barbara, Cambria, and other places. We’ve done a lot of outreach, our Diversity Outreach Committee has connected with a lot of groups.

What’s the best way for people to learn more about Women’s March SLO?

Facebook if it’s available to people. We’re updating our website too.

Is there anything else you’d really like people to know?

We welcome all voices; this is an opportunity to be heard. What do you want, what are you for? We are asking to keep the signage positive, there are examples on the website. Also, people have been asking if there’s a certain color they should wear. We’re encouraging groups and families to wear group clothing, whatever they feel represents them.

For more information about the Women’s March on Washington in Washington D.C. visit www.womensmarch.com

For more information about Women’s March SLO, visit www.womensmarchslo.com