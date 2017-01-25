Information Press

Raising awareness and empowering people since 1991

Harry Farmer, Astrologer

Alternative Fact Alert: Trump Still Insisting Voter Fraud is Rampant

By

Though Press Secretary Sean Spicer told the press core there were no investigations planned, the Trump administration continues with it’s claims that millions of undocumented immigrants voted in the 2016 presidential election.

Recent Posts

Sponsored Ads

Popular