Information Press Seeks Reporters

After a year of winding down to a quarterly publication, Information Press (IP), publisher, Sandra Marshall, is picking up the pace. “This is not the time to sit back and allow readers to be brainwashed by media sources that are deliberately misleading public opinion. Information is knowledge and knowledge is power. We’ve got to do something.” Marshall proclaimed in her frustration to staff. Information Press is actively seeking local, national, and international journalists who want to share their fact-based articles on the IP website.

The publisher goes on to say “The election of Donald Trump is destroying the foundation of our nation. Since the Senate and Congress lack the power to stop Trump’s take-over, citizens are being forced to take to the streets in every city – across the nation and around the world – to voice their frustration. Information Press is eager to share reports of what is happening across the nation. We welcome fact-based reports from local citizens and journalists who are unable to find a resource to print their stories. We are not fake news. We are real news by real people.”

Information Press is an independently owned news website and free publication. Its allegiance is to sharing the truth; its goal is to raise awareness, educate, and empower the reader by publishing fact based articles and local, national, and global news reports.