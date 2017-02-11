Battles Lines Drawn Over Planned Parenthood

In response to demonstrations planned nationwide by Protest PP, a group calling for the federal government to defund Planned Parenthood counter rallies took place across the nation today. In San Luis Obispo, supporters of Planned Parenthood stood in front of the clinic on Pismo Street, while a local Protest PP anti-abortion group stood across the street, holding graphic signs in support of defunding the nonprofit health care organization.

Organized by Robyn Berry, a member of the SLO Women’s March team, word spread quickly. It was reported that 800 people gathered at Emerson Park to join the march and show their support.

As with the Women’s March, supporters were greeted with action items: write a postcard, make a call to your senator, donate to save Planned Parenthood, take a picture and send it to your friends, and sign up to march to the SLO Planned Parenthood clinc. In a short rally Congressman Salud Carbajal came to confirm his support for Planned Parenthood. Then until 3:00 pm supporters, in shifts of 50 marchers at a time, began their hourly shift to stand in front of Planned Parenthood to demonstrate their support. Supporter stood quietly while protesters attempted to change their minds.