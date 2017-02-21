March Events at the Paso Robles Library

It’s all happening at the Paso Robles Library! The Paso Robles City Library is offering a full lineup of fun and educational events for children and adults during the month of March.

Works by artist Hart Junge will be displayed in the Paso Library during the entire month of March.

The Paso Robles City Library and the Senior Center will partner with AARP Tax Aide to provide free basic income tax preparation. Call the Library or the Senior Center at 237-3880. You do not need to be a senior citizen to take advantage of this free service.

Thursday, March 2, 6pm-8pm: String art is next in the “Make it @ Your Library” series. All supplies and instructions are provided except for a hammer and earplugs. Signups are required. This event is appropriate for ages 12 and older.

Thursday, March 9, 6pm-8pm: Adult Coloring Club. All materials are provided and you are welcome to bring your own supplies, no signups necessary.

Thursday, March 16, 7pm-8pm: Book discussion. Join in the discussion of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot.

Thursday, March 23, 7pm-8-pm: An information presentation on medical ethics by local physician Dr. Irene Spinello.

Monday, March 27, 4pm: It’s Maker Monday! The last Monday of every month children can explore the world through arts, crafts and experiments with Children’s Librarian Melissa Bailey. The program is free but limit to 30 participants. Signups are required.

Wednesday, March 30, 6pm-7:30pm: A Passion for Paso. Jennifer Holmes from We Olive kicks off the new tasting series dedicated to locally made food products.

Call the Paso Robles City Library at 805.237.3870 or email afortin@prcity.com for more information about any of these events.