Milo Yiannopoulos resigns from Breitbart News organization this Tuesday after a 2016 video of him allegedly endorsing pedophilia during a Sirius XM radio show resurfaced over the weekend. Breitbart editor Alexander Marlow, who just last week referred to Yiannopoulos as “the number one free speech warrior of his generation” accepted the resignation after several Breitbart employees purportedly threatened to quit if Yiannopoulos didn’t face serious consequences.

SLO County residents will recognize Yiannopoulos as the highly controversial “alt-right” speaker whose speaking engagement at Cal Poly recently caused an uproar among students and citizens alike. The “alt-right” or alternative right is a loosely organized political movement that promotes hard-right ideals such as white nationalism and has strong overtones of the neo-Nazi and white supremacy movements. Yiannopoulos is known for hate speech and is a critic of feminism, social justice and Islam. In July 2016 he was permanently banned from Twitter for targeted abuse and harassment. As former senior editor of Breitbart, White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon promoted Yiannopoulos’ offensive commentary and considered him a champion of free speech. But Yiannopoulos’ casual approval of pedophilia seems to be the one extreme view that supporters can’t get behind—not publically, at least. Yiannopoulos’ comments also lost him an invitation as a conference speaker at the American Conservative Union. This comes after Simon & Schuster cancelled their agreement to publish his memoir last year.

Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns Amidst Social Media Backlash

In a statement about his decision to resign, Yiannopoulos claims his earlier comments were misunderstood and deceptively edited. He writes “I do not support pedophilia. Period. It is vile and disgusting crime, perhaps the very worst.” Yiannopoulos also stated that he assumed his own experiences as a victim of pedophilia gave him permission to speak out on the manner however he wished. He admitted to being guilty of “imprecise language” and framed the decision to resign as a protection of the good work his colleagues at Breitbart are doing. Among many other statements during the three-hour interview in question, Yiannopoulos says that consent (for sexual acts) by minors is “arbitrary and oppressive.”

Yiannopoulos expects his book to be published by another publisher later this year and is currently planning a media venture and live tour.