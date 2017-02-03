Who Does Steve Bannon of Breitbart Think He Is?

Steve Bannon knows how to pick a role model. “Dick Cheney. Darth Vader. Satan. That’s power” Bannon said in a Hollywood Reporter interview last November. He also likes to compare himself to Thomas Cromwell, yes, Henry VIII’s Thomas Cromwell, a man history remembers as calculating, manipulative and politically ambitious. The Satan-admiring Bannon appears to be taking more authority as minority-President Trump’s Senior Advisor and newly appointed National Security Council member, so much that many folks are starting to wonder just who is in charge at the People’s House. Bannon’s background with the white nationalist website known as Brietbart—a publication that boasts headlines such as “Bill Kristol: Republican Spoiler, Renegade Jew” and “Birth Control Makes Women Unattractive and Crazy”—lends much credence to the well-earned “divisive” label Bannon seems to wear with the pride of a Klansman with a fresh sheet. But is he really the anarchist Svengali some fear, or is Bannon merely one trusted advisor among many in Trump’s service? The following facts about Stephen K. Bannon may shed some light on this shadowy figure.

Steve Bannon in His own Words

Steve Bannon is a Harvard Business School graduate and worked at Goldman Sachs as an investment banker. After leaving Goldman Sachs, he started his own boutique investment bank. Drain the sw… oh never mind.

He’s a feminist (nope). When discussing the unintended consequences of women’s equality movement, Bannon said the women who would emerge as leaders in America would be those who were married and had children and would not “be a bunch of dykes that came from the Seven Sisters schools up in New England.”

In an interview with Ronald Radosh for the Daily Beast, Bannon told Radosh he identified as a Leninist. “Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too. I want to bring everything crashing down and destroy all of today’s establishment.”

Judging by his own statements, Bannon may be a tad on the dark side, but he certainly is following in the footsteps of his heroes. Let’s hope Mr. Bannon remembers that things didn’t work out too well for most of them. In order as mentioned: multiple heart attacks, killed by his son, trapped in an eternal struggle with Almighty God, executed and killed by his own brain.