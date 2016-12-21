California Drought Report–Winter

The 2016-2017 precipitation season is off to a hopeful start in California. But La Niña weather patterns — strong trade winds that return after El Niño dies down and cause cooler, upwelling ocean water—are emerging. La Niña brings its own climate concerns, including the prediction of continued California drought.

As we enter year six of continued drought, remember that serious consequences of long-term drought can be devastating and, in some cases, irreparable. Seawater intrusion, damage to fragile ecosystems, and the destruction of infrastructure are a beginning. Continuous excessive pumping of groundwater and aquifer depletion can only be avoided through conservation.

The Not-So-Pretty Picture of California Drought

Statewide, reservoirs currently average about 50%, which is a 9% increase since the fall report. San Luis reservoir measures only 34% of its full capacity, but that’s an encouraging jump from 11% back in September. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows the entire state in different intensities of drought from “abnormally dry” to “exceptional drought.” Approximately one-half of California is still categorized as in “extreme” or “exceptional” drought, but five north-western California Counties are no longer categorized as being in a drought according to the monitor. That’s a start!