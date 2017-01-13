Donald Trump and Russia: What’s Really Going On?

It’s been a wild week in the world of political news. Every day seems to bring more questions about potential connections between Donald Trump and Russia. While that story understandably overshadows other issues, there is much that deserves our attention. This past week, nine of Donald Trump’s cabinet picks were scheduled to attend confirmation hearings, the minority president-elect held his first news conference in over 120 days (during which he displayed piles of folders he wouldn’t let anyone look at and threw a hissy fit in his ongoing quest to undermine the free press), we learned the FBI is now under investigation for its handling of the Clinton investigation and for possibly sitting on damaging information about the Trump campaign, Trump tweeted no less than two out-right lies regarding the intelligence community, the Republicans are super excited to kick approximately 25 million Americans off their health insurance without a plan B in sight and 83-year old Diane Feinstein took one day off work to have a new pacemaker implanted. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Donald Trump and Russia

We won’t discuss the unsubstantiated information that has social media abuzz with humorous memes and questionable data. But a timeline of points which are known to be facts may help explain what’s going on:

· In June of 2016, an anti-Trump group of Republicans commissioned former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele to dig up some dirt on Donald. Steele produced a 35-page dossier filled with unverified personally and politically damaging accusations about Trump.

· The file’s existence—though not its content—was reported on by Mother Jones in October of 2016, just days after then Democratic leader Senator Harry Reed accused FBI Director Comey of withholding “explosive information” on Trump’s Russian connections.

· According to reports from the BBC, as early as last November, the CIA confirmed they were considering the information about ties between Donald Trump and Russia to be “credible.”

· In December, Republican Senator John McCain delivered a full copy of the report to the FBI.

· On January 10, 2017, U.S. intelligence agencies presented the information as a two-page amendment to Trump and President Obama during classified briefings about Russian hacking of the U.S. presidential election. Several intelligence agents confirmed that FBI Director James Comey personally spoke to Trump about the dossier, though Trump and his advisor Kellyanne Conway denied the president-elect was briefed on the matter.

· BuzzFeed News printed the full document, now known as the “dirty dossier” on January 10. On the same day, CNN reported on the possible “cultivation” of Trump by Russian actors while maintaining that the information in the document was “unsubstantiated.”

· On January 11, several outlets, including the BBC , reported that ex-MI6 agent Steele had gone into hiding. On the same day, Trump handed over a substantial chunk of time during his press conference to an attorney from the Morgan Lewis law firm which, coincidentally, was named “Russian Law Firm of the Year” in 2016. The firm is reportedly assisting Trump in separating himself from various business interests.

· In an early morning tweetstorm on January 13, Donald again lashed out at the intelligence community accusing them of leaking the sensitive documents–which have been in many hands over the last 6+ months–and even managed to get in a non sequitur swipe at Hillary Clinton.

No, this isn’t the synopsis of a bad new spy novel. This is our America now. Investigators are investigating the investigators. The president-elect denies receiving information that a dozen high-ranking intelligence officials say he was given. He assures us damaging news about him is fake because: A. “President Putin and Russia put out a statement today…they said it totally never happened” and B. “I’m extremely careful [when traveling outside of the U.S.] …because in your hotel rooms and no matter where you go, you’re gonna probably have cameras. In those rooms, you have cameras in the strangest places. You better be careful, or you’ll be watching yourself on nightly television.”*

Stay tuned.

*Direct quotes from the transcript of Trump’s January 11 press conference.