Information Press — More Than a Free Paper in January 2017

Located in the heart of San Luis Obispo, Information Press now shares its space with the community in many ways. This could be the perfect location for your next event in 2017.

The Gallery – The Gallery is open to seasoned and emerging artists. With plenty of plain white wall space, good lighting, room for a crowd, and easy, free parking, it’s the perfect spot for your first or 101st art show.

Event Space – Beyond the gallery, a 20 x 17 “blank canvas” room is available for rent by the hour, day, or weekend. The space comfortably seats 25 and can be used as a public meeting space for your group workshop, lecture, business meeting, movie screening, special event, or temporary board room. The room is large enough for a workout/yoga/meditation area and private enough for a one-on-one counseling, coaching, consultation, or bodywork session.

Weddings – Our space can easily adapt to accommodate the smallest of weddings or a group of up to 30 family members and friends. Short and simple ceremonies by a nondenominational minister are available as well as more organized affairs with your own wedding coordinator. Larger weddings can use the gallery for a reception with room for live music and even dancing.

Information Press is located in the Pacific Coast Center at 75 Higuera St. Suite 100, San Luis Obispo. To view the space and to discuss the possibility of having your next event here, call 805-545-7916 or email sloinfopress@gmail.com. We look forward to working with you!