Information Press Seeks Journalist – Reporters

After a year of winding down to a quarterly publication, Information Press (IP), publisher, Sandra Marshall, is picking up the pace. This is not the time to sit back and allow readers to be brainwashed by media sources that are deliberately misleading public opinion. Information is knowledge; knowledge is power! Marshall is reaching out to local, national, and international journalists who want to share their fact-based articles on the IP website.

The election of Donald Trump is destroying the foundation of our nation. Since Congress lacks the power to stop Trump’s take-over, citizens are being forced to take to the streets in every city – across the nation and around the world – to voice their frustration. Information Press, however, is eager to share the news of what is happening across America. We welcome fact-based reports from local citizens and journalists who are unable to find a resource to print their stories. We are not fake news. We are real news by real people.

Information Press is an independently owned news website and free publication. Its allegiance is to sharing the truth; its goal is to raise awareness, educate, and empower people through reliable sources and by reporting on topics that take place in the local, national, and global scale.