Information Press Winter 2016-2017

Information Press: So Much More

Publisher’s Note

Cover: Think Outside the Box

Mapping the Terrain for the New Year

Time for a New Year

A Woman’s Depth: The Greatest Force of Nature

Embracing Conversation in the Digital Age

Social Good Summit

Slow Money SLO

ENVIRONMENT

Pacific Wildlife Care Releases Eagle

California Drought Report

Standing Rock Everywhere

Change is Happening Everywhere

Obama Bans Oil Drilling in Atlantic and Arctic Oceans

Only 8 Years (or Less) and California will be Nuclear Free

Earth Day – 27th SLO County Celebration

Deep Ecology Collaboratory

Being Cool Might Be Overrated

HEALTH

Revisiting Collodial Silver Benefits

Modern Toxins: Natural Remedies

Powdered Gold: Turmeric Health Benefts

Non-toxic Cancer Screening

JANUARY

Thai Red Curry with Vegetables

Inaguration Day, 2017

Women’s March on Washington: Sister March in SLO

FEBRUARY

Chocolate Raspberry Cupcakes w/Raspberry Cream Cheese Frosting

Imbolc Gathering

Black History Shines Light On Education

MARCH

Broccolini Pesto Pasta

March is Women’s History Month

7th Central Coast Woman’s Symposium

St Patirck’s Day

Spring Equinox

Astrology Forecast for the Year 2017

River Cruising

HAPPENINGS

Bird Festival

Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers

Sugaray Rayford Band

Seven Ways to Take Political Action