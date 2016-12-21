Information Press Winter 2016-2017

Information Press: So Much More
Publisher’s Note
Cover: Think Outside the Box
Mapping the Terrain for the New Year
Time for a New Year
A Woman’s Depth: The Greatest Force of Nature
Embracing Conversation in the Digital Age
Social Good Summit
Slow Money SLO
ENVIRONMENT
Pacific Wildlife Care Releases Eagle
California Drought Report
Standing Rock Everywhere
Change is Happening Everywhere
Obama Bans Oil Drilling in Atlantic and Arctic Oceans
Only 8 Years (or Less) and California will be Nuclear Free
Earth Day – 27th SLO County Celebration
Deep Ecology Collaboratory
Being Cool Might Be Overrated
HEALTH
Revisiting Collodial Silver Benefits
Modern Toxins: Natural Remedies
Powdered Gold: Turmeric Health Benefts
Non-toxic Cancer Screening
JANUARY
Thai Red Curry with Vegetables
Inaguration Day, 2017
Women’s March on Washington: Sister March in SLO
FEBRUARY
Chocolate Raspberry Cupcakes w/Raspberry Cream Cheese Frosting
Imbolc Gathering
Black History Shines Light On Education
MARCH
Broccolini Pesto Pasta
March is Women’s History Month
7th Central Coast Woman’s Symposium
St Patirck’s Day
Spring Equinox
Astrology Forecast for the Year 2017
River Cruising
HAPPENINGS
Bird Festival
Rod Piazza and the Mighty Flyers
Sugaray Rayford Band
Seven Ways to Take Political Action