Live in Concert… Steel Pulse

Cali Roots and Otter Productions, Inc. will present Grammy award-winning reggae band Steel Pulse on Saturday February 11, in a return visit to the Historic Fremont Theatre in downtown SLO. Doors open at 7pm; show starts at 8pm. Advance general admission tickets ($27 plus handling fees) are on sale now at Boo Boo Records in SLO and www.ineffablemusic.com.

Steel Pulse have been true to their roots for over 35 years. One of Bob Marley’s favorites, the band has maintained a sense of fierce integrity as it strives to get the message of love and justice across to all people.

Steel Pulse is a concept, a way of life. Just ask founding members David Hinds and Selwyn Brown. “As we have changed over the past 35 years, we have also stayed the same,” says Hinds. “Too many times we have been asked to be something else, someone else. But in the end, we are what have always been – a roots reggae band with a message of positivity for anyone who listens with their heart.”

Steel Pulse may have explored various styles of music since they started out in 1975, but when it comes to the message, the UK’s Grammy – winning reggae band has remained close to their roots. The group has continued their commitment to fighting injustice, educating the masses, and promoting positive messages through spiritually uplifting music. “We just can’t ignore the politics, because every life and soul that’s born on this earth is a political maneuver for someone, at some stage”, Hinds explains. “From a spiritual aspect, it’s really an upliftment through facing reality – what’s out there. We deal with positive spirits. It means putting aside the guns, the drugs and all of the things that are ailments of society – especially the black communities right now”.