Mapping the Terrain for a New Year

“Charting the Course for Miraculous Success. Wanted for hazardous journey. Small wages, bitter cold, long months of complete darkness, constant danger, safe return doubtful. Honor and recognition in case of success.”

Five thousand applicants responded to the newspaper ad above, from which the famed Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton selected twenty-eight for his Trans-Antarctic expedition. It has long been referred to as one of the “greatest stories of heroic failure.” But was it?

Shackleton’s ship, the Endurance, was crushed and overturned by ice floes before reaching its intended destination. The crew managed to survive being stranded on pack ice for twenty months before being rescued. Their experience was harrowing, but in the end not a single life was lost.

Was this actually a story of “heroic failure” or “miraculous success?” Is the more prominent focal point of this saga the misadventure of an Antarctic journey or the survival of all people aboard? We can only wonder what held greater meaning to the twenty eight souls who survived and returned home to their families; was it their failure with the expedition or their success in staying alive?

“Mad” “Hopeless” “Possible”

During Shackleton’s consideration of prospective crew members for his expedition, he separated applicants’ names into three categories and placed them into drawers labeled “Mad,” “Hopeless,” and “Possible.”

Don’t we tend to separate many of our own choices into similar categories when considering options? According to our past experiences and present inspirations, our prospects are often assigned to unconscious mental files like “Shouldn’t,” “Wouldn’t,” and “Maybe.” The sorting process itself can be a meaningful exploration toward discovering what to pursue and how to wisely identify and apply our resources.

Is “What now?” the most prominent question in our hearts as we cross the threshold of a New Year? While we survey what lies behind, and anticipate what lies ahead, are we more regretful for that which fell short of our previous expectations or more hopeful for the blessings and opportunities that call us forward?

It’s been said that “forgiveness is giving up all hope of a better past.” Practicing forgiveness toward ourselves and others for past failures frees us to appreciate instead those heroic successes that continue to cultivate our fortitude and commitment. We are not bound to past errors, but continuously emancipated to create a future where we not only survive, but thrive.

Endurance is not just the name of a fated expedition ship, but the worthy identification of every human vessel that is launched upon the sea of Life to chart its course beneath the stars.

Heroic lives are filled with opportunities to explore the unknown and to journey beyond the safety of existing parameters and established experience. Hazards and challenges are a part of moving past familiar comfort zones and into uncharted territories of worthy possibilities toward miraculous success.

We’ve succeeded in navigating the past twelve months to meet a New Year, seat a new Administration, and greet our prospects with renewed resolve. It’s time to sort out what is “mad, hopeless, and possible,” while restocking inner-provisions and refreshing reserves of enthusiasm and inspiration for the adventures ahead.

2016 may not have taken us to our envisioned destinations, and we may feel stuck in the solid ice floes. Yet we have survived. As we enter the year 2017 we are in the midst of both staggering obstacles and the very real possibilities of miraculous successes. How we chart our course, and our focus along the journey, is up to each one of us!

We can do this!