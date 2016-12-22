Martin Luther King Jr. Day, January 16

Coretta Scott King says of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday “We commemorate…the timeless values he taught us through his example–the values of courage, truth, justice, compassion, dignity, humility and service that so radiantly defined Dr. King’s character and empowered his leadership. On this holiday, we commemorate the universal, unconditional love, forgiveness and nonviolence that empowers his revolutionary spirit.”

Certainly in this era of divisive political discourse, crass public behavior by elected officials, a rising swell of hate crimes and an overall feeling of discontent, Martin Luther King Jr.’s message of forgiveness and nonviolent activism is timely. King is best known for leading marches, protests and boycotts, working for advancement of civil rights by using nonviolent civil disobedience, for his inspiring “I Have a Dream” speech given on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1963 and for co-founding the Southern Christian Leadership Conference.

Among his many accomplishments, King received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated in 1968 and posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Jimmy Carter. In 2014, both Coretta Scott King and Martin Luther King Jr. were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal—the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day began somewhat unofficially in 1971 with various cities and states honoring the civil rights leader on his birthday. In 1986, Martin Luther King Day became a federal holiday.

The great legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. continues today in many important ways. His memory lives as an example of the power of nonviolent civil disobedience and of mobilized citizens to affect change in their communities and in their government. Through the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, a focus continues of empowering youth and adults to dismantle classism and racism through nonviolent action.