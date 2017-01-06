Massive Iceberg Breaking in Antarctica

An iceberg the size of Delaware is breaking from Antarctica according to this report from the BBC. It’s not clear whether the cause is geographical or due to climate change, but the result is bad news for the ice shelf either way.
