Public Workshop about El Chorro Regional Park

From CSLO Parks and Recreation Department:

The County of San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department invites you to a public workshop on Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at 6:00 p.m at the Dairy Creek Golf Course Clubhouse to provide input on future uses at El Chorro Regional Park. Dairy Creek Golf Course, located within the park, is faced with insufficient water for the foreseeable future to maintain a viable 18 hole golf course. This workshop is to help in planning the future uses within the park, including the future of the existing golf course.

Andy Staples, from Staples Golf Design, has been hired to assist County Parks in establishing a new vision for the park that will better integrate the existing well-used facilities, analyze the areas of opportunity for new features and activities, and re-imagine the possibilities of the golf experience in the park.

Public participation and interaction is essential in park planning. County Parks has established an Advisory Committee to assist in the process and is now looking for public input into the best future park uses.

This is your chance to help shape the future of the park and let everyone know what current facilities most benefit you, what other opportunities could better benefit you and how this park can meet the community’s needs.

The park currently offers an 18-hole golf course, the San Luis Obispo Botanical Gardens, campgrounds, softball fields, a playground, off-leash pet area, picnic sites and hiking trails.

If you are unable to attend, please visit the County Parks’ website at www.slocountyparks.org to comment on what you’d like to see at El Chorro Regional Park.