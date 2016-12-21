Think Outside the Box

Last November, the City of San Luis Obispo expanded its Box Art Program by adding seven new murals, refreshing three and scheduling a new addition for March 2017. As you go about your daily routine, watch for the latest beautiful murals that local artists have added to the vibrant streetscape. Support the program by stopping to take a selfie!

“Take the ThinkOutsideTheBoxArt” Challenge: Visit any 5 SLO Box Art, take a Box Art Selfie, & Post on Instagram or Facebook with hashtags #thinkoutside & #SLOpublicArt. Take 5 pics, visit Parks and Rec & Get a Free T-Shirt! (SLO City Parks and Recreation, 1341 Nipomo Street, SLO). Visit www.slocity.org/publicart for box art maps & locations.

The new art, the artist and locarons are:

SLO Many Cows by Elena Aker, at Patricia & Foothill

Sweet and Low by Bret Brown, at Foothill, Chorro, & Broad

Jacaranda Deco by Elizabeth Hudson, at Broad & Pismo

Naturally Beautiful by Laura Lozano, at Johnson & Lizzie

Celebrate SLO by Nate Erlin, at Marsh & S. Higuera

Once Upon a Dream by Alister Dippner, at Madonna & Oceanaire

Robot by Heidi Kruger, at Broad & Orcutt

Refreshed and repaired sites are:

Roots, Rocks, Right, and Left by Chris Pendersen at Buchon & Broad

Pismo by Chris Pendersen, at S. Higuera & Madonna

Signature Birds of San Luis Obispo County by Marcie Hawthorne and Julie Frankel, at South and S. Higuera

Coming in March 2017 – Love of Color by Sara Burke at Osos & Monterey

About the Utility Box Art Program

In 2010, the City of SLO’s Public Art Program embarked on a journey to beautify the community through the painting of street utility boxes. Initially conceived as a highly successful graffiti abatement measure, widespread popularity enabled the program to grow and more utility boxes were painted in 2012. To date, 33 utility boxes throughout our community serve as “canvases” for original art pieces painted by local artists, residents, students, and community members of all ages. The SLO Box Art project contributes to the vitality and attractiveness of our community while deterring graffiti and adding to the “curb appeal.” SLO Box Art is a streetscape showcase for talented local artists and community members to transform standard utility boxes into new public artworks, adding to the vibrancy of the cityscape while creating a sense of place and identity. The Box Art project is a great opportunity for “SLOcals” to add their personal touches to the city of San Luis Obispo’s public art collection.