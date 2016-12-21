Time for a New Year

I think 2017 will be a tumultuous time. Without explicitly getting into politics, let’s just say relationships among people have shifted irrevocably and it will be some time before things settle down. But one has to believe we will survive; we’ve been through worse and come out better. It seemed propitious that I saw the following news articles on our election day.

As bad as it is here, it could be worse; we could live in a country where Sharia law is still in effect. For instance, take the case in Saudi Arabia of Souad al-Shammary. Now 42, she was raised in a traditional fashion by a sheepherding tribe, but as an adult has taken on the Saudi religious establishment in a very public fashion. She founded an online blog where she regularly tests the boundaries of her culture. She has been jailed for her published views; her father has disowned her; her children were taken from her and given to their father. All because she defied the accepted norm that women are lesser beings who need protection. All because she posted pictures of non-Arab men with beards to show that having a beard did not make a man a good Muslim. (I guess some Muslim men don’t have a sense of humor.)

Or we could be living in Israel, where it is still the law that a woman must ask her husband for permission to divorce him, and he can refuse. Which happens to thousands of Israeli women, left in limbo – not divorced, not single, and without support for themselves or their children. One such case hit the news when a woman in a years-long, bitter divorce dispute asked the rabbinical court to order her husband to divorce her. He had abandoned her and returned to the U.S. and his affluent lifestyle, leaving her struggling financially in Israel. The court went further; it took away the American passport of her father-in-law to prevent him from leaving while the divorce case proceeded, and hopefully forcing a resolution. This was sufficiently unusual – for the court to side with the woman – that it made the news, which I saw on the same day and the same page of the SF Chronicle as the story about the Saudi feminist.

So, as bad as things will be here, it may still be better than anywhere else. Providing, of course, that we can continue to coexist as citizens and members of the same community. We in SLO have the advantage of living in a small enough community that we are neighbors and we know who lives around us; we talk to them, maybe even become friends. Neighborliness is essential to our survival. It is the bond of living in the same community, having kids at the same schools and sports events, shopping at the same stores, that becomes stronger than the one fact that your neighbor has a divergent political view. Being a neighbor does not mean you have to agree on politics. “It’s easy to take a part (voting for Trump) for the whole (being a bad person). To the extent we avoid this, it’s by adopting a pluralistic view of the people around us. We recognize that, with one part of themselves, they may sincerely hold views that we abhor, while, with another, they may exercise virtues we admire,” says Joshua Rothman in the New Yorker, discussing a new book by Nancy Rosenblum which investigates how political and social life intersect; how the democracy of political life can be at cross purposes to the democracy of our social life, our neighborliness.

Rothman argues that we are not just political; we are pluralistic. I’m trying to remind myself of this point, to be open and kind to my neighbors in this New Year. It seems the political thing to do.