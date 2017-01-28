Happening now, refugees who had already gone through a comprehensive vetting system and were scheduled to come to the U.S. are being detained at American airports. A growing protest at JFK airport is only one of many taking place today, speaking out against Trump’s Muslim ban.

On January 27, International Holocaust Memorial Day, the minority President signed an executive order prohibiting immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen entering the U.S. None of the countries which are home to terrorists who have actually caused fatalities in the U.S. are on Trump’s list, namely Saudi Arabia, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Chechnya and Pakistan. Many sources, including the Washington Post, point out that countries where Trump has business holdings appear to be exempt from restrictions.

The legality of the executive order is also in question. Immigration and civil rights advocacy groups have already begun filing lawsuits which may be argued in federal court as early as next week. Trump denies the ban is based on religion, but has stated Christian immigrants would get priority.